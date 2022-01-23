International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

