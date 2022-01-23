International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. Equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

