International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

International Paper stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

