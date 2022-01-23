Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.80 ($3.18).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

