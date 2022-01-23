Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 79,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.