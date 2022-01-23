Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Edgewood Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630,943 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,961,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.33 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.