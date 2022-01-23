Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 305.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.29.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $528.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.91. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

