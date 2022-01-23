Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $177.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $200.61. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

