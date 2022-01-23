Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.76

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 176190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

