Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

INVH stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 113.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

