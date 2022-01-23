iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.26% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of GSP stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.