iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.26% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of GSP stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

