Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $152.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 1,032,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.