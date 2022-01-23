iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.88

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 3119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in iRobot by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in iRobot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

