iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $58.46 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

