iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

