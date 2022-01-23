iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 4th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

