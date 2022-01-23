iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 912,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 448,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.