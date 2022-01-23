iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Boosted by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 7.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $24,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,491,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.