iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 176,278 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

