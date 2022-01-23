iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $125,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 150,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 142,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.