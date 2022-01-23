iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 212,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,049,888 shares.The stock last traded at $272.99 and had previously closed at $275.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day moving average of $289.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

