Ispolink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.77 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $3.77 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ispolink has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

