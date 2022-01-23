ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

