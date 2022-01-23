Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.