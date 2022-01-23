Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 342,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,558. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

