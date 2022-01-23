Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.