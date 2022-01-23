J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.22.

JBHT stock opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

