J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th.

JDW opened at GBX 902.50 ($12.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 906.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,022.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.12. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

