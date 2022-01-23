Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 372.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

