James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,360.57

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,360.57 ($18.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($20.37). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($20.13), with a volume of 1,704 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CRPR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. raised their price target on shares of James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($19.10) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get James Cropper alerts:

The company has a market cap of £140.94 million and a PE ratio of 45.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,394.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,361.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 1,700 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($34,793.29).

James Cropper Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.