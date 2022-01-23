Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.71

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.20. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $681,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

