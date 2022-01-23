JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.