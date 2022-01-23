JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 815 ($11.12).

LON:JD opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

