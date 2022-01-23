Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

DAL stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

