Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

