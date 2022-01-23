Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.