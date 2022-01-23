JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

HPE stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

