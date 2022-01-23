JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

BE stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

