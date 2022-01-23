JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates £100 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.44) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($124.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($136.44) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($150.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($132.00).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,752 ($119.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,489.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,588.83. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.94). The stock has a market cap of £135.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

