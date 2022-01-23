JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $69.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.