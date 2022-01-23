Kairous Acquisition Corp Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

KACLU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.