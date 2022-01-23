KBC Group NV Buys 1,787 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tredegar by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 109.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TG opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $382.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

