KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,171 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.53 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

