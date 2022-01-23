KBC Group NV Has $247,000 Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 53.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

