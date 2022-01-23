KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 3,282 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 85.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

