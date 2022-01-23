KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Post were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $112.80 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

