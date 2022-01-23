KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.