KBC Group NV Sells 3,239 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,370,000 after purchasing an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

TRGP stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.