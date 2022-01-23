Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.