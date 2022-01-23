Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $217,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 16.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of BAX opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

